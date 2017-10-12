FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Merkel ally wants German conservatives to retain finance ministry
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 12, 2017 / 12:29 PM / 5 days ago

Merkel ally wants German conservatives to retain finance ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives should retain the finance ministry in any future coalition government with the Greens and the pro-business Free Democrats (FDP) to preserve the policy of a balanced budget.

“I would like to see the finance ministry remain with us,” Volker Kauder, parliamentary floor leader of Merkel’s Christian Democrats (CDU) told Spiegel magazine in an interview.

Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble, who has agreed to step down after the Sept. 24 election that weakened Merkel’s conservative bloc, often dismissed criticism of his cherished “schwarze Null” (black zero) or balanced budget.

“We need to preserve Schaeuble’s legacy,” Kauder said. “I am confident that the ‘schwarze Null’ will be a goal of the Jamaica (coalition),” he added, referring to a possible three-way alliance named after the Caribbean island because its flag is made up of the three parties’ colours. (Reporting by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Michael Nienaber)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.