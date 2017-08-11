Germany's North Rhine-Westphalia considers asset sales - FinMin

FRANKFURT, Aug 11 (Reuters) - The German state of North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW) is considering selling off some of its assets, which include hospitals, airports and the industrial city of Duisburg's harbour, its new Finance Minister Lutz Lienenkaemper tells a newspaper.

* NRW will examine each holding as to whether it is in the public interest for it to be state-owned, Lienenkaemper tells German daily Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung

* As of end-2015, NRW held two thirds of the Duisburg port, 30.9 pct of Cologne-Bonn airport and 20 pct each of the Cologne and Duesseldorf trade fairs, according to the state's most recent report in its holdings

* "We look at all holdings, including the port. There are no exceptions and no priorities," Lienenkaemper says

* "But when it comes to the port it is clear that considerable, strategic, infrastructure and economic interest of the state are affected and must be weighed against possible proceeds," he says

* Lienenkaemper also says that NRW will continue buying CDs with tax data whenever the opportunities outweigh the risks of doing so

* NRW has for years irritated Switzerland by buying data as part of a crackdown on tax evasion by Germans stashing away cash in secret accounts. It has recovered nearly 7 billion euros in tax revenue which would have been lost (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Paul Carrel)