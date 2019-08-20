Germany's law on curbing rents is constitutional, rules court

KARLSRUHE, Germany (Reuters) - A German federal law to curb rental increases is legal, the Constitutional Court ruled on Tuesday, rejecting a complaint brought by a Berlin landlord who had been ordered to make repayments for charging rent above a ceiling set by the law.

In a unanimous decision, the court said the interference in ownership rights was proportionate and constitutional.

“It is in the public interest to counteract (a development whereby) some groups of the population who are in a less strong economic situation are squeezed out of parts of the city that are in high demand,” the court said.