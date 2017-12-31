German police allow some rail traffic to resume at Berlin station

BERLIN, Dec 31 (Reuters) - German federal police said they had allowed long-distance rail traffic to resume at Berlin’s Zoo train station on Sunday after firefighters extinguished a fire that caused large amounts of smoke, but local railway traffic was still halted.

A fire department spokesman told broadcaster N24 that 15 people had been rescued from the smoke-filled platform, and one was being treated for light injuries. He had no details on the cause of the fire.

Germany remains on high alert for potential Islamist attacks a year after a failed Tunisian asylum seeker killed 12 people in an attack on a Berlin Christmas market located a short distance from the Zoo train station. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Gareth Jones)