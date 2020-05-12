German watchdog conducts multiple investigations into Wirecard

FILE PHOTO: The headquarters of Wirecard AG, an independent provider of outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions is seen in Aschheim near Munich, Germany April 25, 2019. REUTERS/Michael Dalder/File Photo

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Germany’s financial watchdog BaFin said on Tuesday that it was conducting multiple investigations into payments company Wirecard.

The probes add to the turmoil surrounding the prominent German company, which faces continuing allegations including accounting irregularities and disclosure violations, assertions it has denied.

BaFin officials said that they were looking at Wirecard’s reliability as the owner of Wirecard Bank, as well as at communication with investors directly ahead of the publication of a critical audit by KPMG.

BaFin president Felix Hufeld, speaking by phone to journalists, declined to spell out the nature of each line of inquiry but said there had been “multiple” probes.

“Of course we are looking very closely at Wirecard,” Hufeld said. “This is self-evident”.

Wirecard couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.