ArcelorMittal declares force majeure for Duisburg-Ruhrort site

FRANKFURT/DUESSELDORF (Reuters) - ArcelorMittal, the world’s largest steelmaker, has declared force majeure for its Duisburg-Ruhrort site in Germany due to the Rhine river’s low water levels, a spokesman for the group said in e-mailed comments on Monday.

Metal coils are seen at ArcelorMittal steel plant in Ghent, Belgium, May 22, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

“The currently low water level of the Rhine means that the company has adjusted production in Ruhrort to reflect lower pig iron supplies from Thyssenkrupp,” the spokesman said.

The group is assessing the impact on orders, he added.

The move follows Thyssenkrupp’s declaration of force majeure on Friday.