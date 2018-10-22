FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Road to Brexit
India Elections
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Money News
October 22, 2018 / 12:39 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

ArcelorMittal declares force majeure for Duisburg-Ruhrort site

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT/DUESSELDORF (Reuters) - ArcelorMittal, the world’s largest steelmaker, has declared force majeure for its Duisburg-Ruhrort site in Germany due to the Rhine river’s low water levels, a spokesman for the group said in e-mailed comments on Monday.

Metal coils are seen at ArcelorMittal steel plant in Ghent, Belgium, May 22, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

“The currently low water level of the Rhine means that the company has adjusted production in Ruhrort to reflect lower pig iron supplies from Thyssenkrupp,” the spokesman said.

The group is assessing the impact on orders, he added.

The move follows Thyssenkrupp’s declaration of force majeure on Friday.

Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Tom Kaeckenhoff, editing by Riham Alkousaa

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.