a month ago
U.S. hacking probes have yielded no facts, only allegations: Lavrov
#World News
July 13, 2017 / 1:59 PM / a month ago

U.S. hacking probes have yielded no facts, only allegations: Lavrov

Russia's President Vladimir Putin (R) and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov speak during the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany July 7, 2017 Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin viaFiles

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Eight months of investigations into allegations that Russian-sponsored hackers attempted to influence last year's U.S. presidential election campaign have yielded no facts, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday.

Addressing a think-tank audience in Berlin, Lavrov said the U.S. had turned up only unproven allegations. If Moscow really did have the power to throw elections, its neighbours would have much closer relations with Russia and there would be no Ukraine crisis, he added.

Washington has been convulsed in recent days by allegations that President Donald Trump's son met a Russian-linked agent during the election campaign who was promising to provide compromising information about his opponent Hillary Clinton.

Reporting By Thomas Escritt; Editing by Madeline Chambers

