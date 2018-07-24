FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 24, 2018 / 11:29 AM / Updated 27 minutes ago

Merkel meets Russia's head of military staff, Lavrov

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel met Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Berlin on Tuesday to discuss Syria, the situation in the Middle East and the conflict in Ukraine, Germany’s deputy government spokeswoman said.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel holds the annual summer news conference in Berlin, Germany, July 20, 2018. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

The meeting, agreed last week by Merkel and Russian President Vladimir Putin, was also attended by German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas and the head of Russia’s military general staff Valery Gerasimov, said the spokeswoman in a statement.

No further details were given.

Reporting by Madeline Chambers

