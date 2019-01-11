Police evacuate German courts after bomb threats - HAZ newspaper

BERLIN (Reuters) - Three German courts in the cities of Kiel, Erfurt and Magdeburg received bomb threats, daily Hannoversche Allgemeine Zeitung reported on Friday.

The courts of Magdeburg and Erfurt are being evacuated due to the threats that had been sent via e-mail, the paper added.

The court in Kiel received a similar threat overnight, the paper said, adding that police were searching the building with dogs.

Police in the western state of Hesse on Friday said on Twitter that it had evacuated a courthouse in the city of Wiesbaden after a suspicious object had been found.