FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German police say suspicious object confirmed to contain explosives
Sections
Featured
Flynn's actions were lawful, says Trump
2016 U.S. Election Probe
Flynn's actions were lawful, says Trump
Fear of missing out keeps investors in stocks despite risks
Business
Fear of missing out keeps investors in stocks despite risks
Pictures of the Year 2017
Editor's Picks
Pictures of the Year 2017
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 1, 2017 / 4:35 PM / a day ago

German police say suspicious object confirmed to contain explosives

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - A suspicious object under investigation in the German city of Potsdam, near Berlin, has been found to contain explosives, local police said on Twitter on Friday.

Police had cordoned off the Christmas market in Potsdam and the surrounding area and sent in special forces after being alerted about a suspicious object delivered to a pharmacy in the area.

“The suspicion of an improvised explosive device has been confirmed,” police said on Twitter. No additional details were immediately available.

Germany is on high alert for potential terrorist attacks after last year’s deadly attack on a Christmas market in Berlin.

Reporting by Andrea ShalalEditing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.