October 16, 2018 / 1:59 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

German police confirm Syrian man was hostage-taker in Cologne incident

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German police on Tuesday confirmed that the man who took a woman hostage in the western city of Cologne on Monday was a 55-year-old Syrian man who arrived in Germany in 2015.

Senior Cologne police official Klaus-Stephan Becker told a news conference that a Syrian passport found at the scene of the hostage-taking belonged to the man, who had been granted refugee status.

Cologne deputy police president Miriam Brauns said the man was in a coma following emergency surgery so could not be interrogated.

Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Maria Sheahan

