September 7, 2018 / 12:05 PM / Updated an hour ago

After spy's scepticism, Germany says will probe Chemnitz events

1 Min Read

WIESBADEN, Germany (Reuters) - Germany will continue to investigate events in Chemnitz following a fatal stabbing, the interior minister said on Friday after the domestic intelligence chief suggested a video showing violence in the eastern city could be “targeted misinformation”.

“Of course we will continue to look at things in the evaluation and assessment,” Interior Minister Horst Seehofer told a news conference. He also said it was important that security authorities knew politicians backed their work.

Germany’s domestic spy chief expressed scepticism on Friday that migrants had been hounded in Chemnitz after the fatal stabbing of a German man, undermining Chancellor Angela Merkel who has said images from the city “very clearly” showed hate.

Reporting by Reuters TV; Writing by Michelle Martin; Editing by Paul Carrel

