German ban on Islamist group True Religion confirmed as complaints dropped
#World News
December 19, 2017

German ban on Islamist group True Religion confirmed as complaints dropped

BERLIN (Reuters) - German federal prosecutors on Tuesday finalised their ban on an Islamist association accused of radicalizing youngsters, saying that complaints about the ban from two members of the group had been withdrawn.

Last year, the interior ministry banned the Islamist group “True Religion,” saying it had persuaded about 140 people to join militants in Iraq and Syria.

Following the ban, police launched dawn raids across Germany on about 190 mosques, flats and offices linked to the group.

The federal prosecutor said that since the association itself had not complained about the ban and the two members’ complaints had been withdrawn, the prohibition ruling was final.

The case comes as Germany commemorates last year’s Islamist-motivated attack on a Berlin Christmas Market which killed 12 people and injured many others.

Reporting By Riham Alkousaa; Editing by Hugh Lawson

