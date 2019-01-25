German police give all-clear after evacuating train due to bomb threat

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German police on Friday gave the all-clear after 500 passengers were evacuated from a train passing through Frankfurt due to a bomb threat.

Police stopped the high-speed train, travelling from Zurich to the northern German city of Kiel, at the Frankfurt Sued station in southern Frankfurt after receiving a bomb threat via phone, a spokesman said.

Police searched the train at the station, in Germany’s financial capital, but an officer at the scene said the police measures were over.