October 16, 2018 / 7:43 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Twelve injured in company incident in Germany: police

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Twelve people were injured in an accident involving hazardous goods at a company in Sternenfels, western Germany, on Tuesday, police said.

The police urged people to stay away from the area, warning that there was a toxic threat.

A police spokeswoman said she did not know which company was involved.

Local newspaper Pforzheimer Zeitung said the incident happened at metal company alutec but a representative of the firm said she could not confirm the incident.

Reporting by Riham Alkousaa; Editing by Michelle Martin

