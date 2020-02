Police officers are seen after a shooting in Hanau near Frankfurt, Germany, February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

BERLIN (Reuters) - A gunman suspected of killing eight people in a western German city has been found dead at his home, police said on Thursday.

Another body was found at the home of the man in Hanau, a city east of Frankfurt where the shootings took place.

“There are no indications that other suspects were involved,” police said on Twitter.