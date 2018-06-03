FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 3, 2018 / 3:29 PM / Updated an hour ago

German police shoot man at Berlin Cathedral

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German police on Sunday shot a man who had rampaged through the Berlin Cathedral, police in the German capital said on Twitter, urging the public not to spread rumours.

Police vehicle at the Berliner Dom after a German policeman shot a man at the Berlin Cathedral, German media reported in Berlin, Germany, June 3, 2018. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

German media said police were called to the Berliner Dom, a major tourist attraction on the historic Museum Island, after a dispute between two people there.

“In the Berliner Dom in the city centre our colleagues opened fire on a rampaging man shortly after 1600,” Berlin police said on twitter. “He was injured in the legs. Please avoid rumours.”

The Tagesspiegel newspaper said two people had been injured, the suspect and a man he had attacked.

Reporting by Tom Koerkemeier and Scot Stevenson; Writing by Joseph Nasr; editing by David Stamp/David Evans

