German stocks - Factors to watch on July 24

FRANKFURT, July 24 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0605 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

CARMAKERS

BMW INDICATED DOWN 2.1 PCT

DAIMLER INDICATED DOWN 3.5 PCT

VOLKSWAGEN INDICATED DOWN 2.5 PCT

The European Union on Saturday confirmed that a probe into alleged price-fixing and agreements on vehicle developments, brakes, petrol and diesel engines, clutches and transmissions by German carmakers is underway, raising pressure on the industry.

Opel, the German unit of General Motors that is to be sold to French PSA, defended the inclusion of employee leases in sales data after Automobilwoche said its July 24 issue will show that the methodology distorted its market share tables.

BAYER, MORPHOSYS

BAYER INDICATED DOWN 0.7 PCT

MORPHOSYS INDICATED DOWN 4.8 PCT

Bayer and partner Morphosys said on Friday a cancer treatment for patients with a type of tumour often caused by asbestos had failed to meet its main goal in a clinical trial. Morphosys said its 2017 financial guidance was not affected.

BMW

INDICATED DOWN 2.1 PCT

BMW on Sunday rejected media reports that the emissions treatment systems in its vehicles did not work effectively and that it colluded with rivals on their design.

DEUTSCHE BANK

INDICATED DOWN 0.3 PCT

Filings in the U.S. district court in Manhattan late on Friday showed Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan Chase have agreed to pay a combined $148 million to end private U.S. antitrust litigation over Libor cases. The preliminary settlement totalled $77 million for Deutsche Bank.

SIEMENS

INDICATED UP 0.4 PCT

Germany has warned Russia that breaches of sanctions including the relocation to Crimea of four gas turbines delivered to Russia a year ago by Siemens are straining political relations between the two countries, Bild am Sonntag reported on Sunday.

Siemens on Friday said it had credible evidence that the turbines had been illegally moved to Crimea, distancing itself further from the scandal, in which it has halted deliveries of power equipment to Russian state-controlled customers and is reviewing supply deals.

Siemens said late on Friday its Healthineers unit had agreed to acquire blood-diagnostic systems maker Epocal from Alere for an undisclosed price.

VOLKSWAGEN

INDICATED DOWN 2.5 PCT

CEO Matthias Mueller told Rheinische Post that business is going well this year so far, being a positive aspect of his job in the middle of the diesel crisis.

A U.S. federal judge on Friday approved $125 million in fees and costs for lawyers who sued Volkswagen on behalf of U.S. owners of 88,000 3.0 liter diesel vehicles over excess emissions.

Volkswagen's Spanish unit Seat sees compressed-natural-gas (CNG) as an alternative fuel to diesel, its chief executive said in an Automobilwoche story due to be published on July 24.

A study undertaken by public sector broadcasters SWR, NDR and Sueddeutsche Zeitung is assessing VW Brazil's past under the Brazilian military dictatorship that ended in 1985. It is due to be broadcast on the first public sector TV channel on Monday night.

EVOTEC

INDICATED UP 1.2 PCT

Evotec said it and partner Bayer had advanced their endometriosis programme into Phase I clinical development, triggering a milestone payment to Evotec.

SILTRONIC

NO INDICATION AVAILABLE

Siltronic is negotiating to raise wafer prices again in the autumn, CEO Christoph von Plotho told the Welt am Sonntag. "We have the pricing power," he said.

