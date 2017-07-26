German stocks - Factors to watch on July 26

BERLIN, July 26 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open unchanged on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0614 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
Britain's government will announce on Wednesday that it will ban the sale of petrol- and diesel-fuelled cars from 2040 when all vehicles must be fully electric as part of a plan to clean up air pollution, newspapers reported on Tuesday.
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
The carmaker has suspended talks with Daimler on future cooperation projects after its rival disclosed alleged collusion among German automakers to cartel authorities, Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported on Tuesday, citing industry sources.
Indicated 0.6 percent lower
The group's second-quarter operating profit rose 15 percent, below expectations, despite booming sales of the new Mercedes-Benz cars helping to lift margins in the autos business to 10.2 percent.
Its supervisory board will also meet to discuss allegations that German carmakers were involved in anti-competitive behaviour, sources familiar with the matter said.
Indicated unchanged
The lender has hired Goldman Sachs manager Eri Kakuta for the Financial Institutions Group.
Deutsche Bank also exercised a greenshoe option on shares in truck and trailer parts maker Jost-Werke.
Indicated unchanged
Q2 results due after market close.
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
The supervisory board will hold a special supervisory board meeting on Wednesday to discuss allegations that German carmakers operated a wide-ranging cartel, a source familiar with the matter said.
Separateley, Oliver Schmidt, an executive charged in the automaker's diesel emissions scandal, plans to plead guilty on Aug. 4 in U.S. District Court in Detroit, a court spokesman said on Tuesday.
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
The airport operator said its unit LAP had agreed with the Purvian government to expand the airport in Lima.
Indicated 1 percent higher
Q2 order intake 1.24 bln eur, up 1.6 pct and a new high for its second quarter. The food-processing machinery maker earlier this month published key figures and cut its 2017 profit guidance.
0.1 percent higher in early Frankfurt trading
Germany's Kion said its second-quarter core profit rose 52 percent to 214.2 million euros ($249.3 million) thanks to growth in demand for forklift trucks and booming demand for automated warehouse technologies.
0.2 percent lower in early Frankfurt trading
Telefonica Deutschland reported a bigger than expected rise in core profit in the second quarter thanks to continuing cost cuts following its 2014 acquisition of E-Plus and stuck with its guidance for the full year.
Indicated 1.5 percent higher
German steel distributor Kloeckner & Co said strong prices lifted its sales in the second quarter of the year but said core profit would fall sequentially this quarter "due to the less favourable price situation observed recently".
Indicated 0.8 percent higher
Q2 gross margin improves to 46.5 pct. The sportswear maker published preliminary figures earlier this month and hiked its 2017 sales and operating profit guidance.
Indicated 1.7 percent higher
The group affirmed its 2017 guidance as it reported a 37 percent jump in first-half EBIT, helped by the acqusiition of Rocla Concrete Tie and demand for rail fastening systems for the new Peking–Shenyang line in China.
MERCK KGAA - Deutsche Bank cuts to "Hold" from "Buy"
Dow Jones +0.5 pct, S&P 500 +0.3 pct, Nasdaq unchanged at close.
Nikkei +0.5 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.4 pct.
Time: 6.17 GMT.
No economic data scheduled.
REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.8573 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer and Victoria Bryan)