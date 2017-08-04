German stocks - Factors to watch on August 4

FRANKFURT, Aug 4 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0616 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
Full Q2 results published. The insurer released preliminary figures on July 26 and forecast full-year operating profit near the upper end of its target range.
Also, Spain's Gas Natural said on Thursday it had agreed to sell 20 percent of its Spanish gas distribution assets to a consortium of foreign investors including Allianz Capital Partners for 1.5 billion euros ($1.8 billion).
BMW indicated 0.2 percent higher
Daimler indicated unchanged
Volkswagen indicated 0.3 percent higher
Banning diesel vehicles in European cities could threaten the way automakers help to finance car sales with loans, rating agency Moody's warned on Thursday, undermining a technique used to help sell billions of euros worth of cars.
Indicated 0.5 percent lower
The German government is likely to consider a sale of its 15.6 percent stake in Commerzbank after federal elections in September, German daily WirtschaftsWoche reported, citing several sources.
Indicated 1.3 percent lower
General Atlantic has sold the rest of its shares in Axel Springer for around 121 million euros.
Indicated 4.8 percent higher
The food-processing machinery maker said late on Thursday that Albert Frere, Belgium's richest man, holds a stake of just over 3 percent in the company.
Indicated 0.4 percent lower
Australian unit Cimic won a Queensland roads project worth A$215 million ($171.18 million).
Indicated 3.9 percent higher
The group stuck with its guidance for 2017 EBITDA or more than 50 million euros as it reported first-half results.
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
The German sportswear firm could make Jamaican sprint superstar Usain Bolt the head of its Caribbean business once he retires from athletics, the head of Puma was quoted as saying on Thursday. "Usain Bolt could be even more important for us when he stops running," Chief Executive Bjorn Gulden told the Handelsblatt daily in an interview.
AURUBIS - Morgan Stanley cuts to "underweight" from "equal weight"
FRAPORT - HSBC cuts to "hold" from "buy", raises target price to 84 euros from 82 euros
COMPUGROUP MEDICAL - Baader Helvea cuts to "hold" from "buy"
Dow Jones unchanged, S&P 500 -0.2 pct, Nasdaq -0.4 pct at close.
Nikkei -0.4 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.1 pct.
Time: 6.22 GMT.
German industrial orders rose twice as much as expected in June as domestic demand surged, data showed on Friday, suggesting this sector of Europe's largest economy is likely to gain traction in the coming months.
REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.8418 euros) ($1 = 1.2560 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Tom Sims and Maria Sheahan)