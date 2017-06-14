German stocks - Factors to watch on June 14

FRANKFURT/BERLIN, June 14 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0615 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

BASF

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

BASF’s oil and gas unit Wintershall and Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC) have agreed an interim deal to resume production, a step forward in a contract dispute that was blocking up to 160,000 barrels per day.

BAYER

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

People who are aged 75 or older and take aspirin daily to ward off heart attacks face a significantly elevated risk of serious or even fatal bleeding and should be given heartburn drugs to minimise the danger, a 10-year study has found.

LINDE

Indicated unchanged

Qatar, the world's second largest helium producer, has closed its two helium production plants because of the economic boycott imposed by other Arab states, industry sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

UNIPER

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

Unions have called for workers at all of Uniper's UN01.DE power generation plants in France to go on strike from June 19 to 26, a spokesman for Uniper said on Tuesday.

GERRY WEBER

Indicated 1.7 percent higher

The fashion retailer confirmed its full-year outlook after reporting in-line operating profit over the first half of its fiscal 2016/17 year.

AIR BERLIN

Indicated 0.6 percent lower

The head of Germany's anti-trust commission rejected government aid for troubled airline Air Berlin in an interview in Germany's Die Welt newspaper.

IPO

German-owned restaurant chain Vapiano has set a price range of between 21 and 27 euros per share for its Frankfurt listing, expecting to raise around 85 million euros ($95.34 million) in the sale of new shares.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

STROEER - 1.10 euros/shr dividend proposed

EVOTEC - no dividend proposed

STRATEC BIOMEDICAL - 0.77 euros/shr dividend proposed

AIR BERLIN - no dividend proposed

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

LEG IMMOBILIEN - Morgan Stanley lowers to "Underweight" from "Overweight"

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.4 pct, S&P 500 +0.5 pct, Nasdaq +0.7 pct at close.

Nikkei -0.1 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.9 pct.

Time: 6.19 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

Germany's consumer prices, harmonised to compare with other European countries, fell by 0.2 percent in May from the previous month and rose by 1.4 percent from the previous year, the Federal Statistics Office confirmed on Wednesday.

