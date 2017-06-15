German stocks - Factors to watch on June 15

BERLIN, June 15 (Reuters) - - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:
Deutsche Bank to restructure corporate, investment banking, Bloomberg reports, adding that its newly-created global capital markets division to be headed by Alexander Von Zur Muehlen, Mark Fedorcik.
The drugmaker said Australian authorities have granted it patent rights over the use of CRISPR genome-editing technology.
Volkswagen Group Japan KK senior executive Thomas Siebert was arrested on suspicion of using an illegal stimulant, the company said.
The out-of-home advertising group confirmed 2017 financial targets and said its general meeting agreed a dividend increase.
Austrian industrial firm Pierer Industrie AG has issued a takeover offer to SHW shareholders.
BERLINER EFFEKTENGESELLSCHAFT - 0.50 eur/shr dividend proposed
Dow Jones +0.2 pct, S&P 500 -0.1 pct, Nasdaq -0.4 pct at close.
Nikkei -0.3 pct, Shanghai stocks unchanged.
No economic data scheduled.
