German stocks - Factors to watch on July 3

FRANKFURT, July 3 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.7 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0621 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

BMW

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

BMW will decide where to build its new electric Mini by the end of September, its board member for sales told Reuters, in a test of Britain's ability to attract investment as it leaves the EU.

PROSIEBENSAT.1

Indicated 1.4 percent higher

Some of the broadcasting fees collected from households by Germany's state broadcasters ARD and ZDF should go to private companies such as ProSieben as they provide most of the programming watched by viewers below the age of 30, management board member Conrad Albert told Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

THYSSENKRUPP

Indicated 2 percent higher

Thyssenkrupp aims to hold less than half of a steel joint venture it wants to set up with Tata Steel so it can deconsolidate the business from its balance sheet, Handelsblatt reported, citing a company source.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 2 percent higher

Volkswagen's French division reported inaccurate delivery figures to German headquarters for years to make its performance look better, Der Spiegel reported on Friday, citing a report by the carmaker's internal auditors.

Separately, news agency DPA reported that Volkswagen is recalling 385,000 cars in Germany for a software update to their anti-lock brake systems, citing a spokesman.

HELLA

Indicated 1.1 percent higher

The automotive lighting maker said late on Friday it now expected its 2017/2018 EBIT to rise by 5 to 10 percent, compared with previous guidance for a medium single-digit percentage increase.

ADVA OPTICAL

Indicated 0.7 percent higher

Adva agreed to buy MRV Communications.

SARTORIUS

Indicated 0.9 percent higher

The lab equipment supplier has around 1.5 billion euros of firepower for acquisitions, its finance chief Rainer Lehmann told Boersen-Zeitung in an interview.

VTG

Indicated 1 percent higher

VTG said on Saturday it had agreed to buy NACCO Group, Europe's fourth-largest private rail car rental company, from U.S.-based financial holding company CIT Group, for around 780 million euros to grow its fleet.

WUESTENROT & WUERTTEMBERGISCHE

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

The group is keeping its options open for Wuestenrot Bank but believes in principle in having a broad product portfolio, Chief Executive Juergen Junker told Boersen-Zeitung.

EX-DIVIDEND

SIXT - dividend 1.65 eur/shr

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.3 pct, S&P 500 +0.2 pct, Nasdaq -0.1 pct at close.

Nikkei +0.1 pct, Shanghai stocks unchanged.

Time: 6.28 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German June Markit Manufacturing PMI due at 0755 GMT. Seen unchanged at 59.3 points.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

(Reporting by Maria Sheahan and Edward Taylor)