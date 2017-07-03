German stocks - Factors to watch on July 3

FRANKFURT, July 3 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.7 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0621 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
BMW will decide where to build its new electric Mini by the end of September, its board member for sales told Reuters, in a test of Britain's ability to attract investment as it leaves the EU.
Indicated 1.4 percent higher
Some of the broadcasting fees collected from households by Germany's state broadcasters ARD and ZDF should go to private companies such as ProSieben as they provide most of the programming watched by viewers below the age of 30, management board member Conrad Albert told Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.
Indicated 2 percent higher
Thyssenkrupp aims to hold less than half of a steel joint venture it wants to set up with Tata Steel so it can deconsolidate the business from its balance sheet, Handelsblatt reported, citing a company source.
Indicated 2 percent higher
Volkswagen's French division reported inaccurate delivery figures to German headquarters for years to make its performance look better, Der Spiegel reported on Friday, citing a report by the carmaker's internal auditors.
Separately, news agency DPA reported that Volkswagen is recalling 385,000 cars in Germany for a software update to their anti-lock brake systems, citing a spokesman.
Indicated 1.1 percent higher
The automotive lighting maker said late on Friday it now expected its 2017/2018 EBIT to rise by 5 to 10 percent, compared with previous guidance for a medium single-digit percentage increase.
Indicated 0.7 percent higher
Adva agreed to buy MRV Communications.
Indicated 0.9 percent higher
The lab equipment supplier has around 1.5 billion euros of firepower for acquisitions, its finance chief Rainer Lehmann told Boersen-Zeitung in an interview.
Indicated 1 percent higher
VTG said on Saturday it had agreed to buy NACCO Group, Europe's fourth-largest private rail car rental company, from U.S.-based financial holding company CIT Group, for around 780 million euros to grow its fleet.
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
The group is keeping its options open for Wuestenrot Bank but believes in principle in having a broad product portfolio, Chief Executive Juergen Junker told Boersen-Zeitung.
SIXT - dividend 1.65 eur/shr
Dow Jones +0.3 pct, S&P 500 +0.2 pct, Nasdaq -0.1 pct at close.
Nikkei +0.1 pct, Shanghai stocks unchanged.
Time: 6.28 GMT.
German June Markit Manufacturing PMI due at 0755 GMT. Seen unchanged at 59.3 points.
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Maria Sheahan and Edward Taylor)