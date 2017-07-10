German stocks - Factors to watch on July 10

FRANKFURT, July 10 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.5 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0600 GMT. The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

ADIDAS

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

The sporting goods maker plans to further shrink its product range as shoppers increasingly shift to buying goods online, its Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted told weekly magazine Focus.

BILFINGER

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

The restructuring of the German engineering services group is "in an early phase," its finance chief Klaus Patzak told Boersen-Zeitung in an interview published over the weekend. Patzak said the share price had reached a floor.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

Deutsche Bank is making progress with its planned partial initial public offering (IPO) of its asset management unit, according to a recent memo to staff.

DAIMLER

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

German freight companies are pooling their anti-cartel claims against truck makers Daimler , MAN, Volvo/Renault, Iveco und DAF, Germany's BGL association told Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung. "We are talking about a sum of at least a billion," BGL told FAZ.

HENKEL

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

The consumer goods group is still eyeing acquisitions as part of its strategy but is not likely to pursue any mega-deals worth more than half of its own market value of 49 billion euros, Chief Executive Hans Van Bylen told Rheinische Post.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

A Volkswagen manager told the then chief executive and other managers that the carmaker's diesel emissions cheating could cost up to $18.5 billion almost a month before investors were informed, German newspaper Bild am Sonntag reported.

EX-DIVIDEND

HORNBACH HOLDING - dividend 1.50 eur/shr

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

BRENNTAG - HSBC raises to "BUY" from "HOLD"

E.ON - HSBC raises to "BUY" from "REDUCE"

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.4 pct, S&P 500 +0.6 pct, Nasdaq +1.0 pct at close.

Nikkei +0.8 pct, Shanghai stocks unchanged.

Time: 6.04 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German May trade balance 20.3 bln euros seasonally adjusted, with exports +1.4 pct m/m, imports + 1.2 pct m/m.

(Reporting by Maria Sheahan, Tom Sims and Edward Taylor)