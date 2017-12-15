German stocks - Factors to watch on December 15

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Friday:

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Deutsche Telekom and Tele2 agreed to combine their Dutch operations, Tele2 said on Friday.

HEIDELBERGCEMENT

Denmark’s H+H International said it agreed to buy HeidelbergCement’s German and Swiss calcium silicate units in a deal valuing the businesses at 818 million crowns ($129.5 million).

MERCK

U.S. drugmaker Perrigo has decided to enter the fray for Merck KgaA’s consumer health unit, sources told Reuters on Thursday, and is preparing an indicative offer for the $4.7 billion business ahead of the Dec. 15 deadline.

Also, Merck KGaA is reviving plans to bring an oral multiple sclerosis (MS) treatment to the U.S. market, hoping for blockbuster sales, after regulators’ concerns about side effects scuttled its ambitions almost seven years ago.

VOLKSWAGEN

Joerg Hofmann, the head of metalworking union IG Metall, lends support to Volkswagen boss Matthias Mueller, who has proposed ditching tax subsidies for diesel in favour of electric cars. Hofmann tells the Handelsblatt daily it makes sense to divert subsidies from diesel to electric in coming years.

AIRBUS

Airbus confirmed a top management shake-up on Friday that will see its Chief Operating Officer and planemaking chief Fabrice Bregier step down in February. Chief Executive Tom Enders will not seek a new mandate when his term expires in 2019, the company said.

STEINHOFF

South African retail group Steinhoff, which is fighting for survival following its disclosure of accounting irregularities, said on Thursday that tycoon and major shareholder Christo Wiese has stepped down as chairman.

DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG

Annual report due. The group published preliminary results on Nov. 23 and provided guidance for 2017/18.

STABILUS

The group published full annual results and said it would hike its dividend to 0.80 euros per share.

