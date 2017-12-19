German stocks - Factors to watch on December 19

FRANKFURT, Dec 19 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Tuesday:

AUTOS

Daimler and BMW have extended trade-in incentives for older diesel vehicles by half a year until the end of June, trade magazine Automobilwoche reported, citing the companies. Audi has yet to make a decision on the matter, it said.

Also, BMW said on Monday it had hit its target of selling 100,000 electric cars this year around the world, benefiting from strong demand in western Europe and the United States for models such as the i3 and the 2-series plug-in hybrid Active Tourer.

FRESENIUS

Fresenius’s expectations for Akorn, which it is taking over, have become more ambitious following a weaker-than-expected 2017, Fresenius CEO Stephan Sturm told Handelsblatt.

CECONOMY

Full Q4 results due. Adjusted EBIT seen up 18 percent at 244 million euros ($288 million). Poll:

HUGO BOSS

The fashion house aims to grow faster than the market in 2018, CEO Mark Langer told Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

STEINHOFF

Steinhoff’s management is due to meet with bankers in London to discuss its financial health.

DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR

Dialog Semiconductor said that entities controlled by Tsinghua Unigroup, China’s top state silicon chipmaker, had further increased their holdings in the Anglo-German company to 9 percent.

NIKI

Bidders for insolvent airline Niki have until Thursday to submit their offers for the Austrian unit of collapsed Air Berlin, its administrator said on Monday.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.6 pct, S&P 500 +0.5 pct, Nasdaq +0.8 pct at close.

Nikkei -0.1 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.6 pct.

Time: 5.59 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German December Ifo index due at 0900 GMT. Business Climate seen flat at 117.5 points, Current conditions at 124.7 vs 124.4, Expectations at 110.7 vs 111.0.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

