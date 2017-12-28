FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German stocks - Factors to watch on December 28
December 28, 2017 / 6:12 AM / 2 days ago

German stocks - Factors to watch on December 28

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Dec 28 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:

LUFTHANSA

The head of the German cartell office said that airlines shouldn’t justify their price increases with algorithms, according to an interview in the Sueddeutsche Zeitung.

ALLIANZ

The CEO of the insurance giant said in an interview with the FAZ that big takeovers are expensive and dangerous, and that the company wouldn’t endlessly employ share buybacks.

FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE

S&P revises the outlook to ‘positive’ from ‘stable’.

AURUBIS

The company sees potential for purchases in the U.S. and South America, according to an interview in the FAZ.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.1 pct, S&P 500 +0.1 pct, Nasdaq unchanged at close.

Nikkei -0.6 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.7 pct.

Time: 6.07 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan and Tom Sims)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
