German stocks - Factors to watch on February 22

AUTOS

Germany’s federal court ruling due on whether German law provides a legal basis for cities to ban diesel cars to help reduce air pollution.

Separately, neo-Nazis are attempting to infiltrate one of Germany’s biggest car makers, Daimler, to turn a key factory into a showcase for their views, the plant’s works council said on Wednesday.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Q4 results due. Adjusted EBITDA seen broadly flat at 5.25 billion euros. Poll:

HENKEL

Q4 results due. Adjusted EBIT seen up 5 percent at 805 million euros ($992 million). Poll:

PROSIEBENSAT.1

Q4 results due. Adjusted EBITDA seen down 4 percent at 375 million euros. Poll:

Deutsche Telekom has extended the contract of its chief executive officer and named a new finance chief to take over next year, the company announced on Wednesday.

FUCHS PETROLUB

Q4 results due. EBIT seen down 7 percent at 88.4 million euros. Poll:

GERRESHEIMER

Q4 results due. Adjusted EBITDA seen up 11 percent at 91.8 million euros. Poll:

KRONES

Q4 results due. EBIT seen up 22 percent at 84.6 million euros. Poll:

STROEER

Q4 results due.

TAG IMMOBILIEN

Q4 results due. FFO I seen up 6 percent at 28.6 million euros. Poll:

ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING

Q4 results due.

INDUS HOLDING

Q4 results due.

STEMMER IMAGING

Offer period for IPO due to end.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

INFINEON - 0.25 eur/shr dividend proposed

EX-DIVIDEND

BERTRANDT - dividend 2.50 eur/shr

DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG - dividend 1.40 eur/shr

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.7 pct, S&P 500 -0.5 pct, Nasdaq -0.2 pct at close.

Nikkei -1.1 pct, Shanghai stocks +2.1 pct.

Time: 5.42 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German Ifo sentiment index for February due at 0900 GMT. Business climate seen at 117.0 points vs 117.6, current conditions at 127.0 vs 127.7, expectations at 107.9 vs 108.4.

