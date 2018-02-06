German stocks - Factors to watch on February 6

FRANKFURT, Feb 6 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Tuesday:

WAGE DEAL

Industrial workers and employers in southwestern Germany struck a hard-fought deal on pay and working hours on Monday night, setting a benchmark for millions of workers across Europe’s largest economy.

COALITION TALKS

German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives and the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) plan to continue negotiations on Tuesday as they struggle to reach agreement on healthcare and labour reforms - the final hurdles to another “grand coalition”.

DEUTSCHE POST

Second round of wage talks between Verdi, management due to enter second round.

LUFTHANSA

Nearly 100 Belgian companies called on Monday for Germany’s Lufthansa to keep Brussels Airlines based in Belgium and not to merge it with Eurowings, as the German carrier replaced the Belgian airline’s top management.

MUNICH RE

Q4 results due. Net profit seen up 14 percent at 560 million euros ($693 million). Poll:

GERRESHEIMER

Gerresheimer CEO Christian Fischer is resigning with immediate effect for personal reasons, the company said late on Monday.

HOCHTIEF

Deadline for EU decision on Hochtief’s bid for Abertis .

INNOGY

British offshore wind project Triton Knoll has attracted the interest of several large investment funds, according to three sources familiar with the matter, in a sign of the growing competition for assets in the fast-changing sector. Innogy is looking for partners to get it off the ground.

RHEINMETALL

U.S. arms manufacturer Lockheed Martin Corp and German peer Rheinmetall said they will team up to compete for a contract valued at around 4 billion euros to supply the German military with heavy-lift helicopters.

JENOPTIK

Q4 results, renewals due.

ANALYTS’ VIEWS

DEUTSCHE POST - Jefferies cuts to “hold”

KRONES - Berenberg cuts to “sell” from “hold”, lowers target price to 95 euros from 105 euros

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -4.6 pct, S&P 500 -4.1 pct, Nasdaq -3.8 pct at close.

Nikkei -4.7 pct, Shanghai stocks -2.6 pct.

Time: 6.05 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German December industrial orders due at 0700 GMT. Seen +0.7 pct m/m.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

