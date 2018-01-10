German stocks - Factors to watch on January 10

FRANKFURT, Jan 10 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:

GERMAN GOVERNMENT

Germany’s would-be coalition partners have reached agreement on a law to attract skilled immigrants, German media reported on Tuesday, suggesting the parties are edging closer to a decision to open formal coalition negotiations.

CONTINENTAL

The German auto parts and tyre maker said on Tuesday it was in “early stages” of talks about a structural overhaul to become more nimble amid the car industry’s transition to electric and self-driving vehicles, confirming media reports.

Its finance chief said it was in talks with banks and other relevant parties about a possible structural overhaul of the auto parts and tyre maker and expects to specify its deliberations by the summer.

It expects sales to keep growing this year on rising demand for electric and driver-assistance technologies, after matching targets in 2017.

DEUTSCHE BANK

The lender’s warning last week of a third year of losses has prompted some investors to question whether John Cryan should be given more time to turn around the bank, after less than three years as chief executive.

LUFTHANSA

Monthly traffic figures due at 1200 GMT.

The administrator of Niki said he would press ahead with an agreed sale of the insolvent Austrian airline to British Airways owner IAG after a German court ruling fanned concern that the deal could unravel.

AIRBUS

French President Emmanuel Macron said a contract with China for 184 Airbus A320s would be finalised soon and that his country also had ambitions to sell A350 and A380 planes in coming weeks or months.

METAL AND ENGINEERING INDUSTRY

German industrial workers continue strike action in support of wage claims and demands for shorter working hours by trade union IG Metall.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA - Credit Suisse raises to “outperform” from “neutral”, Raises price target to 36.93 euros from 30.52 euros

DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR - Credit Suisse cuts to “neutral” from “outperform‍​”

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.4 pct, S&P 500 +0.1 pct, Nasdaq +0.1 pct at close.

Nikkei -0.3 pct, Shanghai stocks unchanged.

Time: 6.14 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Tom Sims and Ludwig Burger)