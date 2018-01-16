FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Market Jockey
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 16, 2018 / 6:13 AM / 2 days ago

German stocks - Factors to watch on January 16

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Jan 16 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Tuesday:

CONTINENTAL

Germany’s Continental AG has hired JP Morgan to advise on a possible break-up, sources told Reuters, as the auto parts maker repositions for a market focused on electric and self-driving vehicles.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Nine large banks, including Deutsche Bank, have been accused in a lawsuit of conspiring to rig a Canadian rate benchmark to improve profits from derivatives trading.

SIEMENS

Capital Markets Day for unit Healthineers due.

COVESTRO

The chemicals group said it expects a 85 mln eur positive one-off for 2017 from the new U.S. tax regime.

UNIPER

Fortum’s bid for Uniper due to run out.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

US markets closed.

Nikkei +1.0 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.2 pct.

Time: 0611 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Christoph Steitz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.