German stocks - Factors to watch on January 16

FRANKFURT, Jan 16 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Tuesday:

CONTINENTAL

Germany’s Continental AG has hired JP Morgan to advise on a possible break-up, sources told Reuters, as the auto parts maker repositions for a market focused on electric and self-driving vehicles.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Nine large banks, including Deutsche Bank, have been accused in a lawsuit of conspiring to rig a Canadian rate benchmark to improve profits from derivatives trading.

SIEMENS

Capital Markets Day for unit Healthineers due.

COVESTRO

The chemicals group said it expects a 85 mln eur positive one-off for 2017 from the new U.S. tax regime.

UNIPER

Fortum’s bid for Uniper due to run out.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

US markets closed.

Nikkei +1.0 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.2 pct.

Time: 0611 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

