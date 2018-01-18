FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 18, 2018

German stocks - Factors to watch on January 18

    FRANKFURT, Jan 18 (Reuters) - The following are some of the
factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:
    
    DEUTSCHE BANK           
    Deutsche Bank expects to move fewer staff than some senior
officials had expected from London to the continent following
Britain's departure from the European Union.             
    HNA Group chairman Chen Feng has expressed confidence that
China's aviation-to-financial services conglomerate will manage
its cash crunch, and continue to receive support from banks and
other financial institutions this year.             
    
    THYSSENKRUPP          
    Shareholders led by activist investor Cevian have renewed
calls for structural change at Thyssenkrupp putting more
pressure on Chief Executive Heinrich Hiesinger before the
steelmaker's annual general meeting.             
    
    VOLKSWAGEN            
    Volkswagen hailed a record 10.7 million vehicle sales in
2017, a 4.3 percent rise, but the new total prompted the
Renault-Nissan RENA.PA alliance to claim the crown as the
world's leading automobile group on Wednesday.             
    
    ANALYST VIEWS
    HELLA          - Jefferies raises price target to 60 euros
from 50 euros
    ZALANDO           - Barclays raises price target to 48.15
euros from 48
        
    OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS  
    Dow Jones        +1.3 pct, S&P 500       +0.9 pct, Nasdaq
        +1.0 pct at close.     
    Nikkei         -0.4 pct, Shanghai stocks         +0.3 pct.
    Time: 6.07 GMT.           
    
    
    GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
    No economic data scheduled.
    
    EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH           
    DIARIES                      
    REUTERS TOP NEWS           

 (Reporting by Douglas Busvine and Tom Sims)
