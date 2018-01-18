German stocks - Factors to watch on January 18

FRANKFURT, Jan 18 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday: DEUTSCHE BANK Deutsche Bank expects to move fewer staff than some senior officials had expected from London to the continent following Britain's departure from the European Union. HNA Group chairman Chen Feng has expressed confidence that China's aviation-to-financial services conglomerate will manage its cash crunch, and continue to receive support from banks and other financial institutions this year. THYSSENKRUPP Shareholders led by activist investor Cevian have renewed calls for structural change at Thyssenkrupp putting more pressure on Chief Executive Heinrich Hiesinger before the steelmaker's annual general meeting. VOLKSWAGEN Volkswagen hailed a record 10.7 million vehicle sales in 2017, a 4.3 percent rise, but the new total prompted the Renault-Nissan RENA.PA alliance to claim the crown as the world's leading automobile group on Wednesday. ANALYST VIEWS HELLA - Jefferies raises price target to 60 euros from 50 euros ZALANDO - Barclays raises price target to 48.15 euros from 48 OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS Dow Jones +1.3 pct, S&P 500 +0.9 pct, Nasdaq +1.0 pct at close. Nikkei -0.4 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.3 pct. Time: 6.07 GMT. GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA No economic data scheduled. EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH DIARIES REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Douglas Busvine and Tom Sims)