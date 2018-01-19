German stocks - Factors to watch on January 19

FRANKFURT, Jan 19 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Friday:

DEUTSCHE BANK

Deutsche Bank’s CEO on Thursday said an overhaul of the bank would take time but plans to turn around its performance were on the right track.

Also, deputy CEO Marcus Schenck said Deutsche Bank will generate around half of its revenues with IT services, according to an interview in Focus magazine.

Separately, UniCredit CEO Jean Pierre Mustier has a long-term commitment to the Italian bank, he said on Thursday when asked about a report that he was the preferred candidate for the top job at Deutsche Bank.

THYSSENKRUPP

The German industrial and technology group will refine its corporate strategy soon, its chief executive told a German newspaper in the wake of growing investor criticism over the company’s structure and performance.

CECONOMY

The German consumer electronics retailer on Thursday said its operating profit fell 16 percent in the first quarter, citing price reductions around Black Friday and costs to set up its holding company.

HOCHTIEF

Atlantia will raise its offer for Abertis as soon as Hochtief’s rival bid is approved by Spanish regulator CNMV, Boersen-Zeitung reported, citing sources close to Atlantia.

SOFTWARE AG

Germany’s Software AG on Thursday said it would take a hit in the mid-single digit million euros range for 2017 due to U.S. federal tax reforms. In 2018 and in future years, however, the group’s earnings per share are expected to improve by 5-10 percent, it added.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

THYSSENKRUPP - 0.15 eur/shr dividend proposed

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

COMMERZBANK - Morgan Stanley raises to “overweight” from “equal-weight”, lifts target price to 16 euros from 11.15 euros.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.4 pct, S&P 500 -0.2 pct, Nasdaq unchanged at close.

Nikkei +0.2 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.4 pct.

Time: 6.14 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German December producer prices due at 0700 GMT. Seen +0.2 pct m/m, +2.3 pct y/y.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Maria Sheahan)