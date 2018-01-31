German stocks - Factors to watch on January 31

FRANKFURT, Jan 31 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:
Industrial workers in Germany started 24-hour strikes overnight, affecting companies including automotive supplier ZF Friedrichshafen and lighting company Zumtobel , amid a dispute over wages and working hours.
British car production fell last year for the first time since 2009 and investment slumped by a third as uncertainty over Brexit cut domestic demand and companies’ new spending plans, an industry body said on Wednesday.
Q1 results due. Operating profit seen up 11 percent at 272 million euros ($338 million). Poll:
Fourth round of wage talks with union Verdi over pay for around 33,000 workers due to end.
Q1 results due. Industrial business profit seen down 15 percent at 2.19 billion euros. Poll:
Q4 results due after market close. Adjusted EBIT seen up 6 percent at $119 million. Poll:
Q4 results due. Adjusted EBITDA seen up 11 percent at 93 million euros. Poll:
SIEMENS - 3.70 eur/shr dividend proposed
Dow Jones -1.4 pct, S&P 500 -1.1 pct, Nasdaq -0.9 pct at close.
Nikkei -0.5 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.5 pct.
German December retail sales due at 0700 GMT. Seen -0.3 pct m/m, +2.8 pct y/y.
German January jobless figures due at 0900 GMT. Seen -17,000, with seasonally adjusted unemployment rate unchanged at 5.5 pct.
