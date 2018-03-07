German stocks - Factors to watch on March 7

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, March 7 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:
Siemens has already attracted demand for all of the shares on offer in the initial public offering of its medical imaging and diagnostics business, one of the bookrunners leading the transaction said on Tuesday.
Research and development of the the next electric Mini will take place in China, BMW board member Peter Schwarzenbauer said on Tuesday, as the British brand awaits a new alliance with Chinese carmaker Great Wall Motor Co.
Q4 results due. EBIT seen up 11 percent at 1.23 billion euros ($1.51 billion). Poll:
Q4 results due. EBIT seen up 12 percent at 77.7 million euros. Poll:
Q4 results due.
Q4 results due. EBIT seen up 8 percent at 489 million euros. Poll:
Full Q4 results due. The group published preliminary figures on Feb. 1 and said it expected its adjusted EBIT margin to come to 10.5-11.5 percent this year.
Dow Jones unchanged, S&P 500 +0.3 pct, Nasdaq +0.6 pct at close.
Nikkei -0.8 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.2 pct.
