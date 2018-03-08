German stocks - Factors to watch on March 8

FRANKFURT, March 8 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:

BREXIT

Goldman Sachs is starting to move some senior bankers to Frankfurt in preparation for Britain’s exit from the European Union, the investment bank’s co-chief for Germany said on Wednesday.

Britain’s Standard Chartered has started interviewing candidates for about 20 banking jobs it is moving to Frankfurt due to Brexit, the chief financial officer said on Wednesday.

CONTINENTAL

Full Q4 results due. The company already published key figures on Jan. 9 and said it expected 2018 sales to rise to 47 billion euros ($58.44 billion).

DAIMLER

Executives at Daimler and Volvo Cars question the viability and industrial logic of a plan by their major shareholder, China’s Geely, to form an auto industry alliance to counter “tech invaders.”

LINDE

Q4 results due. Adjusted EBITDA seen up 1.3 percent at 1.05 billion euros. Poll:

MERCK

Q4 results due. Adjusted EBITDA seen down 7 percent at 998 million euros. Poll:

SIEMENS

Planned U.S. tariffs on steel send a bad signal on free trade but won’t have a big impact on Siemens, the German company’s chief executive said on Wednesday.

The German engineering group has attracted demand for all shares on offer in the initial public offering of its medical imaging and diagnostics business, one of the bookrunners leading the transaction said on Wednesday.

AXEL SPRINGER

Q4 results due. Adjusted EBITDA seen up 1.4 percent at 179 million euros. Poll:

HUGO BOSS

Full Q4 results due. The group published key figures on Jan. 16, reporting an acceleration in currency-adjusted quarterly sales and stable core profit.

The supervisory board has extended the contract of the company’s chief executive officer a further three years to Dec. 2021.

LEG IMMOBILIEN

Q4 results due. FFO I seen up 20 percent at 69 million euros. Poll:

STADA

Q4 results due.

UNIPER

Q4 results due. Adjusted EBITDA seen up 30 percent at 390 million euros. Poll:

The supervisory board extended the contract of Chief Commercial Officer Keith Martin until 2024.

DRAEGERWERK

Q4 results due. The group published key figures on Jan. 12 and said it expected 2018 net sales growth of 2 to 5 percent.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.3 pct, S&P 500 unchanged, Nasdaq +0.3 pct at close.

Nikkei +0.5 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.3 pct.

Time: 6.11 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German January industrial orders due at 0700 GMT. Seen -2.1 pct m/m.

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.8042 euros) (Reporting by Tom Sims and Edward Taylor)