German stocks - Factors to watch on November 13

BAYER

Novartis’s bid to move in on Bayer’s and Regeneron’s eye-drug turf was buoyed on Friday by data showing patients on the Swiss drugmaker’s new RTH258 drug showed less disease activity than those on its rivals’ drug Eylea.

CONTINENTAL

Continental is considering investing in battery production to compete with Asian and U.S. manufacturers, Chief Executive Elmar Degenhart told trade weekly Automobilwoche in an interview published on Saturday.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Deutsche Bank has selected Barclays, Citigroup and Credit Suisse as senior bookrunners for the IPO of its asset-management arm, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Saturday.

DEUTSCHE POST

Deutsche Post aims to sell 100,000 of its Streetscooter electric vans to third parties in the next years, board member Juergen Gerdes told the Stuttgarter Zeitung. “We can certainly get these vehicles produced and sold by 2020, 2025,” he said.

HEIDELBERGCEMENT

The cement, aggregates and concrete maker sold half of its Georgian business and expects the transaction to shave about 115 million euros off future debt.

LUFTHANSA

Lufthansa has financial firepower to take part in future consolidation of Europe’s airlines, its chief executive told Boersen-Zeitung in an interview published on Saturday.

Separately, CEO Carsten Spohr told Bild newspaper that Lufthansa would offer 1,000 more domestic German flights a month from January 2018 to make up for the absence of bankrupt Air Berlin and relieve pressure on routes such as Berlin-Munich and Berlin-Cologne. “I can promise that stable pricing will return with new German domestic flights,” he said.

VOLKSWAGEN

Germany’s financial watchdog said on Friday it was investigating whether VW illegally disclosed information about its emissions scandal to third parties, adding to the carmaker’s legal headaches more than two years after the scandal broke.

Separately, Volkswagen said it had re-registered in Germany six company jets that were previously registered in the Cayman Islands, confirming an article in Germany’s Welt am Sonntag newspaper.

AIRBUS

Airbus will have to buy back or find new homes for some of the older A380s currently operated by Dubai’s Emirates as it finalises a deal to sell new superjumbos to the Gulf carrier, industry sources said on Sunday.

DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK

Full Q3 results due. The group published key figures on Nov. 2 and raised its 2017 profit guidance.

INNOGY

Reports in-line nine-month profits but books an impairment charge due to tough market conditions in Britain.

METRO, CECONOMY

The chief executives of Germany’s Metro and Ceconomy are among those being investigated by prosecutors for suspected market manipulation in 2016 ahead of a split of the retail group into two, a company spokesman said on Sunday, confirming a report in Spiegel.

TALANX

Full Q3 results due. The group published key figures on Oct. 27 and slashed its 2017 profit target.

DRAEGERWERK

The medical safety technology firm said spending to boost future growth may weigh on profitability next year and in 2019.

GRAMMER

Q3 results due.

