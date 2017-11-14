German stocks - Factors to watch on November 14

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Nov 14 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Tuesday:

ADIDAS

The sporting goods maker is being sued by basketball coaches and sponsoring partners in connection with alleged corruption in U.S. college basketball, Handelsblatt reported. A company spokeswoman was quoted as saying the lawsuit were without merit.

HENKEL

Q3 results due.

INFINEON

Q4 results due.

RWE

Q3 results due.

A German court on Monday gave its initial backing to hearing a lawsuit by a climate activist suing the energy utility for its role in causing climate change, in a test case other environmentalists will be watching closely.

VOLKSWAGEN

Volkswagen Group Canada said it has appointed the head of luxury brand Audi’s operations in the country as its next CEO.

DEUTSCHE WOHNEN

Q3 results due.

AAREAL BANK

The bank reported consolidated operating profit of 82 million euros for the third quarter.

ADLER REAL ESTATE

Q3 results due.

SALZGITTER

Full Q3 results due. The group published preliminary results on Nov. 8, reporting its best nine-month pre-tax profit for nine years, and affirmed raised forecasts for the full year.

DRILLISCH

The telecommunications firm kept its guidance for adjusted core earnings after nine-month sales and EBITDA posted double-digit gains.

The company also elected Michael Scheeren as new chairman after completing a transaction with United Internet.

NORDEX

Q3 results due.

UNITED INTERNET

The internet service provider reported a forecast-beating rise in third-quarter core earnings and booked one-off gains related to its acquisition of budget mobile firm Drillisch.

BILFINGER

Q3 results due.

BIOTEST

Q3 results due.

BVB

Full Q1 results due. The group published preliminary figures on Nov. 6, with net profit more than doubling.

HAPAG-LLOYD

Q3 results due.

HHLA

Q3 results due.

INDUS HOLDING

Q3 results due.

MLP

Q3 results due.

PATRIZIA IMMOBILIEN

Q3 results due.

WUESTENROT & WUERTTEMBERGISCHE

Q3 results due.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

MUNICH RE - Jefferies cuts to “hold” from “buy”

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.1 pct, S&P 500 +0.1 pct, Nasdaq +0.1 pct at close.

Nikkei unchanged, Shanghai stocks -0.4 pct.

Time: 6.02 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German Q3 flash GDP data due at 0700 GMT. Seen +0.6 pct q/q, +2.2 pct y/y.

German final October inflation data also due at 0700 GMT. CPI seen flat m/m, +1.6 pct y/y. HICP seen -0.1 pct m/m, +1.5 pct y/y.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

