German stocks - Factors to watch on November 16

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Nov 16 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:

ADIDAS

The sportswear giant led the pack as four companies won a global award on Wednesday for shining a light on their own supply chains to eradicate modern slavery from their operations.

AUTOS

European monthly car sales figures for October due from ACEA at 0700 GMT.

DEUTSCHE BANK

The lender’s U.S. securities division has hired a veteran of the exchange-traded fund (ETF) business to manage sales in the growing sector, according to a person familiar with the matter on Wednesday.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

The telecoms company is open to merging its T-Mobile Nederland division with the local business of Sweden’s Tele2 , or floating the Dutch mobile operator on the stock market, CEO Tim Hoettges said on Wednesday.

SIEMENS

The engineering group will inform staff about planned cutbacks at its power unit.

DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP

The commercial real estate group posted higher nine-month profit and sales and kept its 2017 financial targets.

DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR

The chipmaker is poised for stronger growth in 2018 but its chief executive said it was too early to forecast how its main customer - widely known to be Apple - will contribute to results.

JENOPTIK

The maker of lenses and optical sensors won a new traffic safety order from Kuwait valued in the low single-digit million-euro range.

VTG

Q3 results due.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.6 pct, S&P 500 -0.6 pct, Nasdaq -0.5 pct at close.

Nikkei +1.5 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.1 pct.

Time: 6.11 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German October wholesale prices due at 0600 GMT.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

