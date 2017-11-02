German stocks - Factors to watch on November 2

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Nov 2 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:
Carmakers published U.S. sales figures for October.
Also, German monthly car sales figures are due.
Q3 report due from industry association VCI.
Germany’s biggest lender is scouting around for another large property in Frankfurt that could house hundreds of employees as it prepares for Britain’s departure from the European Union, a person familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
Q3 results due. Adjusted net income seen up 13 percent at 431 million euros ($502.20 million).
Q3 results due. Net income seen down 2.3 percent at 297 million euros.
Siemens Gamesa has fallen behind biggest rival Vestas in the race for orders in the United States, hurt by a perceived lack of technology investment and a less centralised supply chain in the world’s second-biggest wind turbine market.
Q3 results due. Pretax profit seen up 9 percent at 76.2 million euros.
Q3 results due.
Q3 results due. Net profit seen up 2 percent at 82.4 million euros.
Saks Fifth Avenue owner Hudson’s Bay Co said on Wednesday it had received a bid for its German department store chain Kaufhof from Signa Holding, the Austrian property and retail group that owns Karstadt, another German retail chain.
The company announced the completion of its acquisition of Silego Technology.
Q3 results due. EBIT seen up 30.5 percent at 29.4 million euros.
Q3 results due.
Shares in HelloFresh are due to start trading on the Frankfurt stock exchange. The meal-kit-delivery group has set its issue price at 10.25 euros per share.
The metals recycler is due to set the issue price for its IPO.
Dow Jones +0.3 pct, S&P 500 +0.2 pct, Nasdaq -0.2 pct at close.
Nikkei +0.3 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.7 pct.
German October Markit manufacturing PMI due at 0855 GMT. Seen flat at 60.5 points.
German October jobless data due at 0900 GMT. Seen -10,000, unemployment rate seen flat at 5.6 pct seasonally adjusted.
