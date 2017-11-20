German stocks - Factors to watch on November 20

FRANKFURT, Nov 20 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Monday:
Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday her efforts to form a three-way coalition government had failed, thrusting Germany into a political crisis and pushing Europe’s largest economy closer to a possible new election.
Adidas, a long-standing sponsor of FIFA, “would have a problem” with the global soccer body if it was found to have broken the law by a U.S. investigation into bribery, the company’s chief executive told a German paper.
The world’s fourth-largest insurer by market value is well-protected against potential takeover attempts, its chief financial officer told a German paper.
Germany’s financial watchdog will take no action after ending an investigation into whether China’s HNA and Qatar’s royal family were working together on their investments in Deutsche Bank, a person familiar with the matter said.
Deutsche Post could face losses of up to 100 million euros from paying service companies for the collection of letters that did not exist, a German paper reported.
ProSiebenSat.1 Chief Executive Thomas Ebeling will leave the German broadcaster next February, the group said on Sunday days after a profit warning and after Ebeling apologised for disparaging comments about the network’s viewers.
The German utility is looking at ways to cut its 16.8-billion euro stake in retail business Innogy, several banking sources told Reuters, adding this could involve a deal with Italy’s Enel.
Siemens workers might go on strike over thousands of job cuts the engineering conglomerate plans mostly in its gas turbine division, a leading labour representative told a German newspaper.
Volkswagen will invest 22.8 billion euros in its main car brand over the next five years, it said on Saturday, a day after it announced a spending programme aimed at bolstering its position as a maker of electric cars.
