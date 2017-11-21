FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German stocks - Factors to watch on November 21
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
All eyes on the 'Crocodile' as Mugabe resigns
Zimbabwe
All eyes on the 'Crocodile' as Mugabe resigns
Microsoft's Skype pulled from Apple, Android China app stores
Technology
Microsoft's Skype pulled from Apple, Android China app stores
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 21, 2017 / 6:11 AM / a day ago

German stocks - Factors to watch on November 21

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Nov 21 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Tuesday:

BANKS

The European Union has picked Paris as the new host for its London-based banking authority after Britain leaves the bloc, in a second drawing of lots in just one evening, following three rounds of voting that failed to produce a winner.

DEUTSCHE POST

The logistics group backs a possible easing of mail delivery rules in Germany, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported, citing executive Juergen Gerdes.

MUNICH RE

Investor day due.

HOCHTIEF

The group said it closed syndication of a 15 billion euro bank facility for its proposed acquisition of Abertis.

RHEINMETALL

Capital Markets Day due.

UNIPER

The company’s management will publish results of a review of Finnish rival Fortum’s takeover bid at 0830 GMT.

ROCKET INTERNET, HELLOFRESH

HelloFresh, part-owned by Rocket Internet, reported its third-quarter revenues rose 53 percent at constant currencies.

TLG IMMOBILIEN

The real estate gropu successfully placed a corporate bond with a nominal value of 400 million euros.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

HENKEL - Liberum raises to “hold” from “sell”, cuts target price to 118 euros from 122 euros

GRAND CITY PROPERTIES - Jefferies cuts to “hold” from “buy”

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.3 pct, S&P 500 +0.1 pct, Nasdaq +0.1 pct at close.

Nikkei +0.7 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.7 pct.

Time: 6.11 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Andreas Cremer and Maria Sheahan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.