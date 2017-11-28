German stocks - Factors to watch on November 28

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Nov 28 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Tuesday:
Three people affiliated with a Chinese cyber security firm hacked into the networks of Siemens, Trimble Inc and Moody’s Analytics to steal business secrets, U.S. prosecutors said on Monday.
Germany’s leading seafood company Deutsche See has appealed against a German court’s rejection of its complaint against the carmaker over its emissions test-cheating scandal.
Shareholders MEP Ord and Willis LUX are selling about 10 million ordinary shares in the operator of digital classified platforms through an accelerated bookbuilt, a bookrunner said.
Swiss bidders Highlight Communications and Studhalter Investment have made a takeover offer of 2.30 euros per share for the media firm.
BVB - dividend 0.06 eur/shr
Dow Jones +0.1 pct, S&P 500 unchanged, Nasdaq -0.2 pct at close.
Nikkei unchanged, Shanghai stocks +0.2 pct.
German GfK consumer sentiment index for December due at 0700 GMT. Seen at 10.8 points vs 10.7 points.
German October import prices also due at 0700 GMT. Seen +0.5 pct m/m, +2.6 pct y/y.
