German stocks - Factors to watch on November 29

FRANKFURT, Nov 29 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:

BREXIT

Britain has offered to pay much of what the European Union was demanding to settle a Brexit “divorce bill”, bringing the two sides close to agreement on a key obstacle to opening talks on a future free trade pact, EU sources said on Tuesday.

AUTOS

Digital mapping firm HERE said on Tuesday it plans to acquire Advanced Telematic Systems (ATS), a Germany-based company that provides “over the air” software updates for connected and autonomous vehicles.

DEUTSCHE BANK

The revamp of Deutsche Bank’s investment banking arm will take another two to three years, the business’s co-chief Garth Ritchie told Handelsblatt daily. “With a little support from the markets it will be more like two years, but if markets remain as sluggish as they are not we might be talking about three years.”

DEUTSCHE POST

Deutsche Post’s DHL and Fortigo Freight Services Inc, one of Canada’s largest fleet management companies, said on Tuesday they had pre-ordered Tesla Inc’s electric truck unveiled earlier this month to test on limited routes.

LUFTHANSA

Thomas Cook hopes that the European Commission’s decision on Lufthansa’s acquisition of part of insolvent Air Berlin will reflect an interest in fair competition, daily Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung cited Christoph Debus, chief airline officer at Thomas Cook, as saying in an interview.

MUNICH RE

The reinsurer said its unit Ergo had dropped plans to sell its portfolios of run-off life insurance policies after reviewing bids for the assets.

SIEMENS

Siemens is close to naming a venue to float its Healthineers unit with Frankfurt now favoured to host a deal that could value the company at 40 billion euros ($47.5 billion), sources said.

One source familiar with the matter said the listing of the medical equipment business would be considered by the supervisory board on Wednesday.

Annual report due. The group already published financial results on Nov. 9.

ADLER REAL ESTATE

The group said it had received consents from bondholders allowing it to change the indenture governing the 4.75 pct notes due 2020.

CONSTANTIN MEDIEN AG

German media company Constantin Medien confirmed it had received, and would consider, a takeover bid by Highlight Communications.‍​

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

OSRAM - Barclays raises to “overweight” from “equal weight”, lifts target price to 100 euros from 59 euros

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +1.1 pct, S&P 500 +1.0 pct, Nasdaq +0.5 pct at close.

Nikkei +0.5 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.3 pct.

Time: 6.11 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German November inflation data due at 1300 GMT. CPI seen +0.3 pct m/m, +1.7 pct y/y. HICP seen +0.2 pct m/m, +1.7 pct y/y.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Douglas Busvine and Maria Sheahan)