German stocks - Factors to watch on November 6

FRANKFURT/BERLIN, Nov 6 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Monday:

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Sprint Corp and T-Mobile USA Inc said on Saturday that they officially broke off merger negotiations, ending months of back-and-forth talks that would have created the third-biggest U.S. wireless provider.

The collapse of the merger will underline T-Mobile US’s importance as a driver of growth when Deutsche Telekom reports quarterly results on Thursday.

LUFTHANSA

Lufthansa and pilots’ union VC are set to approve a new collective agreement that will see Eurowings offer contracts in Germany to pilots wishing to join from Air Berlin and other airlines.

SIEMENS

Siemens Gamesa due to publish April-September results.

A state-run Bangladeshi power generation company said on Sunday it has signed a deal with Siemens to boost its electricity production by more than 20 percent to help support the country’s economic development.

METRO

German prosecutors are expected to make a statement about an insider trading probe against the supervisory board chairman and an executive of Metro.

QIAGEN

Q3 results due after market close. Adjusted EBIT seen up 11 percent at $96 million. Poll:

XING

Q3 results due.

BET-AT-HOME

Q3 results due.

TELE COLUMBUS

The company confirmed on Friday that customer data had been hacked, but said only 74 customers were affected.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

EVONIK - Barclays raises price target to 35.50 euros from 34.50 euros

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.1 pct, S&P 500 +0.3 pct, Nasdaq +0.7 pct at close.

Nikkei unchanged, Shanghai stocks +0.2 pct.

Time: 6.00 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German September industrial orders due at 0700 GMT. Seen -1.5 pct m/m.

German October final Markit PMI due at 0855 GMT. Services PMI seen unchanged at 55.2, composite PMI flat at 56.9.

