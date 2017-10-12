German stocks - Factors to watch on October 12

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:
A longer extension of the European Central Bank’s asset purchase programme may be more beneficial when markets are calm, ECB Chief Economist Peter Praet said on Wednesday, just weeks before the ECB is due to decide whether to extend stimulus.
Federal Reserve policymakers had a prolonged debate about the prospects of a pickup in inflation and slowing the path of future interest rate rises if it did not, according to the minutes of the U.S. central bank’s last policy meeting on Sept. 19-20 released on Wednesday.
The chemical group said on Wednesday it had halted deliveries of TDI, which is used in the production of foam materials, after detecting excessive levels of dichlorobenzene.
When Sprint and T-Mobile bring their expected merger plans to the U.S. Department of Justice for antitrust review, the career staff who do the bulk of the probe into whether the deal will hurt customers will likely recommend that it be stopped, three people familiar with their thinking told Reuters.
End of carve-up talks with Lufthansa and easyJet due.
The automaker’s plan to cut costs by creating a new car parts business could unlock funds for its move to electric vehicles and herald an eventual spin-off that could transform its profitability, analysts said on Wednesday.
German court opens test case over Porsche SE’s attempt in 2008 to acquire VW.
John Leahy, who has sold planes worth over a trillion dollars during more than two decades as sales chief at Europe’s Airbus, is finally calling it a day at the end of the year after one last push to level the score with Boeing, executives said.
Monthly traffic figures due at 0500 GMT.
The energy group bought Statkraft’s 50-percent share in a U.K. offshore wind project.
Q2 results due. Operating profit seen up 32 percent at 131 million euros ($155 million). Poll:
Investor and analyst conference due.
Most creditors will probably lose more than 90 percent of capital, Handelsblatt reported, citing the insolvent firm’s liquidator.
INNOGY - S&P raises to “BBB” from “BBB-”
Dow Jones +0.2 pct, S&P 500 +0.2 pct, Nasdaq +0.3 pct at close.
Nikkei +0.4 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.2 pct.
Time: 4.56 GMT.
No economic data scheduled.
