German stocks - Factors to watch on October 18

VOLKSWAGEN

The carmaker is reviving efforts to develop low-cost cars for emerging markets, daily Handelsblatt cited company sources as saying. VW is working on two new lines of budget cars that it plans to launch in China and India by 2020, the paper said.

DUERR

Investor Day due.

HOCHTIEF

Supervisory board due to discuss a possible offer for Abertis, sources have told Reuters.

SPRINGER NATURE

SpringerNature, the publisher of science magazines Nature and Scientific American, is preparing a 2018 stock market listing valuing the company at up to 4 billion euros ($4.7 billion), people close to the matter said. SpringerNature is 53-percent owned by German publisher Holtzbrinck.

ZALANDO

Q3 trading statement due at 0600 GMT.

IPO

Offer period for battery maker Varta’s IPO due to end.

GRAMMER

China’s Ningbo Jifeng Auto Parts Co wants to increase its stake in German automotive interiors maker Grammer to more than 25 percent, a source with knowledge of the situation told Reuters on Tuesday.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

VOLKSWAGEN - Credit Suisse starts with “outperform” rating; 212 euro target price

DAIMLER - Credit Suisse starts with “neutral” rating; 79 euro target price

PORSCHE - Credit Suisse starts with “outperform” rating; 96 euro target price

BMW - Credit Suisse starts with “outperform” rating; 126 euro target price

