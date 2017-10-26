German stocks - Factors to watch on October 26

FRANKFURT, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:

BAYER

Q3 results due. Underlying EBITDA seen up 0.3 percent at 2.12 billion euros ($2.50 billion). Poll:

BEIERSDORF

Q3 trading statement due. Sales seen up 4 percent at 1.75 billion euros. Poll:

DEUTSCHE BANK

Q3 results due. Net income seen up 10 percent at 281 million euros. Poll:

Separately, a person familiar with the matter said that Deutsche Bank plans to integrate parts of its Sal. Oppenheim subsidiary into its asset management division ahead of that division’s planned spin-off.

Also, Deutsche Bank AG has agreed to pay $220 million to settle U.S. regulatory charges that it defrauded government and nonprofit entities by manipulating Libor and other benchmark interest rates.

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

Q3 results due.

Also, sources have told Reuters that Deutsche Boerse’s supervisory board is due to meet to discuss the future of CEO Carsten Kengeter.

E.ON, UNIPER

Russia’s competition watchdog said it has concerns about Finnish power utility Fortum’s planned purchase of a stake in German peer Uniper from E.ON and its potential impact on the Russian energy market.

SIEMENS

Siemens management will give labour bosses on its supervisory board an update on Thursday on its power turbine business that has been hit by falling demand before deciding on any job cuts, two people familiar with the matter said.

HOCHTIEF

The chief executive of parent ACS said late on Wednesday the group could revise its offer for Spain’s Abertis depending on the situation.

KION

Full Q3 results due. The forklift truck and robotics maker on Oct. 19 published key figures and cut its 2017 guidance, saying some customers had pushed back investments in areas like automated warehouse systems.

MTU AERO ENGINES

Q3 results due. Adjusted EBIT seen down 11 percent at 125 million euros. Poll:

WACKER CHEMIE

Q3 results due. EBITDA seen up 1.5 percent at 268 million euros. Poll:

ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING

Q3 results due.

AIXTRON

Q3 results due. Operating loss seen narrowing to 0.9 million euros. Poll:

SILTRONIC

Q3 results due.

DMG MORI

Q3 results due.

KWS SAAT

Q4 results due.

ROCKET INTERNET, HELLOFRESH

Bookrunners said the books for HelloFresh were covered throughout the range.

TAKKT

The group warned it would miss its full-year target for organic sales growth after a weak first nine months, partly due to a drop in orders in Florida and Texas as a result of hurricanes.

MYNARIC

The company has set the issue price in its planned initial public offering at 54 euros per share, the upper end of the range.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.5 pct, S&P 500 -0.5 pct, Nasdaq -0.5 pct at close.

Nikkei +0.2 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.5 pct.

Time: 4.50 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German GfK consumer sentiment index for November due at 0600 GMT. Seen unchanged at 10.8.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

