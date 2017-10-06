German stocks - Factors to watch on October 6

BERLIN, Oct 6 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Friday:

BAYER

Bayer said it halted early a Phase III study into evaluating the efficacy and safety of blockbuster drug Xarelto for the secondary prevention of stroke and systemic embolism in patients with a recent embolic stroke of undetermined source.

DEUTSCHE BANK

The lender said it will shuffle senior management positions at its asset management arm ahead of the division’s planned IPO, with the changes coming in response to the departure of the unit’s head of passive investment products.

THYSSENKRUPP

CEO of Thyssenkrupp’s Elevator unit to give press conference.

Labour bosses at Thyssenkrupp said workers’ legal say in strategic decisions at the corporate level could be diluted in the planned holding structure for the new venture with India’s Tata Steel.

STADA

New Chief Executive Claudio Albrecht wants to cut manufacturing costs at the generic drugmaker and squeeze more savings out of raw material purchasing, supply chains and supplier management, Germany’s Handelsblatt reported on Thursday.

PFEIFFER VACUUM TECHNOLOGY

A local German court has appointed the managing director of Pangea GmbH to the company’s supervisory board.

AIR BERLIN

Bids due for Air Berlin’s maintenance unit.

CONSTANTIN MEDIEN

Swiss media firm Highlight Communications plans to buy the German rival for 151 million euros ($176.78 million), an entry in the Swiss commercial register showed.

OHB SE

The company said the European Commission has ordered four more Galileo satellites for about 158 million euros.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.5 pct, S&P 500 +0.6 pct, Nasdaq +0.8 pct at close.

Nikkei +0.3 pct, Chinese markets closed.

Time: 4.57 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German Aug industrial orders due at 0600 GMT. Seen +0.7 pct m/m

