German stocks - Factors to watch on September 13

FRANKFURT, Sept 13 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0613 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

NORTH KOREA

North Korea remained defiant over new U.N. sanctions imposed for its latest nuclear test, vowing on Wednesday to redouble efforts to fight off what it said was the threat of a U.S. invasion.

BREXIT

Jean-Claude Juncker, president of the European Union’s executive body, will call on member states to take advantage of Brexit and an economic upswing that is pulling the EU out of crisis to forge a tighter Union, putting the euro zone at the heart of world trade.

AUTOS

BMW indicated 0.1 percent lower

Daimler indicated unchanged

Volkswagen indicated unchanged

Second media day of IAA Frankfurt auto show due.

Volkswagen’s controlling Porsche and Piech families are against selling any of the company’s assets, Wolfgang Porsche, the clan’s most senior member said on Tuesday.

Hubertus Troska, Daimler’s board member responsible for Greater China said late on Tuesday that China was now by far the biggest market for Mercedes-Benz, a region where the luxury carmaker is still selling more than 500 Maybach limousines.

Germany’s Mercedes-Benz Trucks signed a contract on Tuesday with Tehran-based automaker Iran Khodro, parent company Daimler AG DAIGn.DE told Reuters, laying the foundation for resuming distribution of its trucks in Iran.

Also, the U.S. Transportation Secretary defended her department’s decision to use voluntary guidelines instead of enforceable rules to regulate self-driving cars.

At the same time, the head of the Teamsters union is mounting an aggressive effort to convince U.S. Congress to reject new rules to speed the deployment of self-driving trucks, warning they could lead to the loss of hundreds of thousands of jobs and reduce road safety.

BAYER, COVESTRO

Bayer indicated 0.1 percent higher

Covestro down 2.6 percent in early Frankfurt trade

Bayer further reduced its holding in Covestro to 31.5 percent from 40.9 percent by selling 19 million shares in the plastics business for a total 1.2 billion euros ($1.4 billion).

COMMERZBANK, COMDIRECT

Commerzbank indicated unchanged

Comdirect indicated 0.1 percent LOWER

Petrus Advisers is dissatisfied with the development of online bank Comdirect and says Commerzbank is a “dominating and unimaginative shareholder”, Handelsblatt reported, citing a letter the activist investor sent to Commerzbank CEO Martin Zielke.

THYSSENKRUPP

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

The German defence procurement agency said on Tuesday it has awarded a contract valued at nearly 2 billion euros to a consortium of shipbuilders led by Luerrsen Werft and including Thyssenkrupp for five new corvettes to be delivered from 2022 to 2025.

Also, labour leaders at Thyssenkrupp are willing to talk to management about an overhaul of the group’s European steel operations, they said on Tuesday, but warned they remained opposed to a merger with Tata Steel.

ALSTRIA OFFICE

Indicated unchanged

The real estate company said it sold non-core assets for 44.3 million euros.

DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR

Indicated 2.7 percent lower

Dialog customer Apple on Tuesday rolled out its iPhone X but its Nov. 3 ship date prompted questions about possible supply constraints ahead of the holiday season.

AIR BERLIN

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

The insolvent airline has attracted buyer interest from China’s LinkGlobal Logistics, which is likely to join a growing list of suitors, German newspaper Bild said on Wednesday.

Also, the airline cancelled 32 flights on Wednesday as pilots continued to call in sick in unusually high numbers ahead of a deadline for potential investors to submit bids for parts of Germany’s second-largest airline.

SOLAR

The U.S. International Trade Commission said on Tuesday it was launching a probe into imports of solar panels, in a case watched closely by the solar installation industry, which has seen panel prices rise partly from concern that tariffs could double their cost.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

MERCK - Berenberg raises to “buy” from “hold”, lifts target price to 116 euros from 109 euros

KION - Goldman Sachs starts with “neutral” rating, 79 euros price target

KLOECKNER & CO - HSBC starts with “buy” rating, 12 euros price target

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.3 pct, S&P 500 +0.3 pct, Nasdaq +0.3 pct at close.

Nikkei +0.5 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.1 pct.

Time: 6.23 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

Germany’s consumer prices, harmonised to compare with other European countries, rose by 0.2 percent in August from the previous month and by 1.8 percent from the previous year, the Federal Statistics Office confirmed on Wednesday.

German August wholesale prices +3.2 pct y/y.

